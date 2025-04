McVicker, Sandra Evans



Sandra Evans McVicker, 84, passed away peacefully with her faithful children at her side on March 24, 2025. Born on May 29, 1940, in Buffalo, NY. A private burial is planned for early June, at Fairview Cemetery in Springville, NY. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com



