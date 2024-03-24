McSherry, Craig Alan



Craig Alan McSherry, Sr. left this world peacefully at his home in Gentry, AR on March 17, 2024, surrounded by his family and dear friends, at the age of 76. Craig was born in Dayton, OH on December 14, 1947, to Ruth Anne and Roland McSherry.



Craig's life was one of dedication, adventure, and profound achievement. His academic journey began at Fairmont East High School in Kettering, OH and led him to Ohio Northern University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, setting the stage for a remarkable career.



While he began his career as a chemist for GM, he truly carved his niche as a leader within the information technology sector, making significant contributions at EDS, LexisNexis, Iams, Procter & Gamble, MDVIP, and Walmart throughout his career. Craig was a constant champion of diversity and inclusivity within the tech industry. He actively mentored young professionals and advocated for minority-owned businesses, believing strongly in the power of diverse perspectives to drive innovation.



Beyond his professional achievements, Craig was a man of many passions. An avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman, he had a profound love for exploring the American West. This was also reflected in his life as a rancher and farmer, raising cattle, horses, and even snakes. A lifelong athlete, he played football as a tackle during his high school and college years. Later as an adult, he competed as an arm wrestler, where he became a World Champion and proudly represented the United States as a flag carrier at the opening ceremony of the 1994 Goodwill Games. Between these endeavors and his career, he traveled to nearly every corner of this earth, and he relished the diverse set of cultures and experiences he encountered.



Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Anne, step-father, David, and father, Roland. He leaves behind a loving family: his wife, Chris; siblings, Brian (Cindy), Cathy, and Rollie (Sue); daughters, Heather and Emily (David); sons, Craig "Alan" Jr. (Anita), Brett, Andy (Nguyet) and Ben (Daniela); daughter-in-law Susan; grandchildren, Jessi (Jeremy), Scarlet, Jennifer, Thomas, Caitlyn, Stella, Frankie, and Daphne; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Amelia, and Bailey. Each of them carries forward a piece of Craig's legacy in their hearts.



A celebration of life will be held April 27 from 2 to 6pm at Paw Paw Pavilion in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated at concussionfoundation.org



