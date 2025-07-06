McQueen, Douglas



Douglas W. "Bud" McQueen, 83, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Middletown on March 6, 1942, to parents, Fred and Mildred (Webb) McQueen. Bud was a member of IUOE Local #18 and earned his 50 year pin. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for SK Construction, retiring in 2002. He is a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the Relay and Operation Signal Corps. Bud met his wife Cathy, in 1980, and they spent 45 years as life partners in every aspect of life. He had a generous spirit, always helping others working on their homes or cars, and was known as a "jack of all trades". Bud had a strong will and unwavering determination. Above all, Bud loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Cathy; children, Douglas "Shawn" (Kim) McQueen, Aaron (Christy) McQueen & Brook McQueen; sisters, Debbi Bishop & Deanna Grisby; grandchildren, Alison (Tye) Beard, Andy (Victoria) McQueen, Alec McQueen, Alaina McQueen, Morgan McQueen & Colin McQueen; great grandchildren, Avery, Ava & Parker; special niece, Lindsay Kuczek; as well as many more nieces, nephews & extended family & friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Emery; an infant brother; sister, Joyce Nickell; and daughter-in-law, Lisa McQueen. A special thanks to all those that helped with Bud's care over the years, you will always hold a special place in Cathy's heart. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 or Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



