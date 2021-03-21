McPHEETERS, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann McPheeters, 83, of Springfield, Ohio, entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in OSU



Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Belding,



Michigan, the daughter of



Leslie and Dorothy (Benton) Barnes. She was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute where she participated in the Glee Club and Handbell Choir. Her love of music continued through her life with playing the



piano, organ and accordion, vocal performance and choir



directing. She was an executive secretary to the president of Cedarville University, retired as the secretary from Indian



Valley Middle School and was currently serving as secretary of Urbana Friends Church.



Her strength, faith and kindness were a true testimony of her love for Jesus. Her interests included fishing, gardening,



traveling and playing card and board games. She was a big Michigan fan, calling out "Go Blue" wherever she went. Her feisty, fun spirited attitude made us all smile, especially her loud cheering at her grandsons' ballgames. She is survived by her daughter Marcy (Sean) Yeatts, grandsons Colin and Aiden Yeatts, sister Rosalie (Al) George and sister-in-law Carol Barnes as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Buster, her 2 brothers, Joey and Norm and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM Friday in the funeral home with Pastors Jacob



Hayward and Fred Kensler officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com