McNicol, Karen

McNicol (Carpenter), Karen E.



Karen Elaine (Carpenter) McNicol passed away on February 9, 2024, at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City, Ohio. Her family meant everything to her. She was predeceased by her father Robert Alton Carpenter and her mother Harriet Elaine (Corder) Carpenter; her grandmothers Mary Louise Carpenter (Rumpf) and Nellie Corder. She is survived by her brother Fred and Penny Carpenter and her sister Lona Evans and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) and son Robert and Shelly McNicol and granddaughters Annika and Nina McNicol; daughter Amy Dieckhoner and grandsons Chase and Mitchell Dieckhoner; daughter Suzanne (Suzie) and her husband Shawn and grandchildren Allison and Will Brace. Karen was born on October 22, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio. She attended public schools in Springfield, Ohio and graduated from Springfield North High School in 1961. She graduated from Franklin University in April, 1987 in Columbus, Ohio. She was married to Bill at First Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio on June 6, 1964. Karen was an active member of Grace of God Lutheran Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio since 1967; she was an active member of the Grove City Jaycee Wives Club, Twig 109 (Children's Hospital), Grove City Community Club, Red Hats (Buckeye Bell Chapter) and numerous other community and card playing groups. Karen was an active supporter of Maranatha Deliverance Tabernacle. Maranatha shares their ministry with Grace of God and their congregation worships weekly at Grace of God Lutheran Church, 1000 Demorest Road, Columbus, Ohio 43204. Karen genuinely loved her family and friends. It would be honor enough for her if all of us would love one another. Feel free to honor her in any way you may choose, including making a donation to your favorite charity. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Committal will be private for family members at a later date. Arrangements with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio where online condolences can be made at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com



