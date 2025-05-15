McNally, Judith

McNally (Richter), Judith Helen "Judy"



Judith Helen McNally



October 22nd, 1945  May 10th, 2025



Judith Helen McNally, age 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Judith lived a life full of love, laughter, and sparkle.



A dedicated cosmetologist and proud salon owner, Judy worked passionately in her profession until the age of 78, when she officially retired. Her creativity, warmth, and joy touched not only her clients but everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.



Judy was married to the love of her life, Butch McNally, for over 50 years. Together, they built a beautiful family and a life rich in celebration and togetherness. She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Richter, her mother, Helen Richter, and her brother, Jimmy Richter. She is survived by her devoted husband, Butch McNally; her daughter Kelly Cook (Steve) and their children: Samantha Herbig (Casey and daughter Layla), Chelsea Gray (Omar), and Caitlin Cook; and her son Kirk McNally (Joy) and their children: Maegan, Tyler, Abigail, Jaxson, and Elizabeth McNally. She is also lovingly remembered by her siblings Tom Richter, Dick Richter, MaryAnn Maynard, Vicki Kalberer, and Gerry Richter; along with countless other beloved relatives, friends, and clients.



Judy was the heart of every gathering. She loved animals-especially dogs-and was famous for her unforgettable pool parties and dazzling Christmas celebrations. Her zest for life and impeccable sense of style, particularly her love of anything sparkly, brought joy to all who knew her.



A Mass in Judy's honor will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Fairfield, Ohio, on Monday, May 19th at 11:00am.



A celebration of life for family and friends will be held directly following the Mass at Receptions Event Center in Fairfield, Ohio.



