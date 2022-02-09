Hamburger icon
MCNABB, Shirley

2 hours ago

McNABB, Shirley

Age 86 passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was born March 20, 1935, in Hamilton to the late Curtis and Edith (nee Kelley) Doyle. On October 10, 1953, in Hamilton, she married Kenneth W. McNabb. She is

survived by husband Kenneth McNabb; children Terry (Lisa) McNabb, Judy (Glenn) Combs; grandchildren Kenny Lee McNabb, Quentin (Jessica) McNabb, Matt (Monica) McNabb; four great-grandchildren; sister Donna (Kenny) Rader; and was also survived by many other family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister Eunice Jean Kelly; and brothers Kelly Doyle and Larry Doyle. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12-NOON with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in

Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

