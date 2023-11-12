McMurray, Shirley A.



Shirley A. McMurray age 82 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Sunday November 5, 2023. She was born May 1, 1941 in West Harrison, Indiana the daughter of the late Russell Horney and Callie (Day) Horney. She was married to Dale McMurray and he preceded her in death in 2006. She enjoyed reading and visiting with her family and will be sadly missed. Mrs. McMurray is the beloved mother of Dianae (Tom) Schroeder, the late Daniel (Susan) McMurray, Steve (Brenda) McMurray, and Jeremy McMurray; grandmother of Tommy (Kelly) Schroeder, Chelsea (Mark) Moore, Jeffrey Schroeder, Stephani McMurray, Hope McMurray, and Autumn McMurray; and great grandmother of Theo, Asher, Taylor, and Reece. Visitation 6-7 PM Tuesday November 14, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday November 15, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Collinsville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral