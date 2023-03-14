McLaughlin, Gerald Edward



McLAUGHLIN, Gerry, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at his home. Born March 7, 1941 to Lawrence and Louise McLaughlin in Dayton, OH. Gerry was a graduate of Fairmont High School in Kettering and Wright State University in Dayton. Gerry served his community for many years as a Kettering Police Officer before retiring in 1988. He later decided retirement was not for him and helped serve his Lebanon community as a funeral assistant for Hoskins Funeral Home. Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Lefeld. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy, his two sons, Shamus (Angela) and Patrick (Marian), his brother, John (Fran) McLaughlin and his grandchildren, Jacob (Liza), Devon, Colin and Catherine. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 20 W DeSales Ave, Lebanon, OH. The family will gather for a meal at Catch-A-Fire in Pizza Lebanon immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in Gerry's name to either St Jude Children's Hospital or Disabled American Veterans.

