McKnight, Paul William "Bill"



Paul William "Bill" McKnight, 80, of Terre Haute, IN passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in the comfort of his home of 51 years. He was born January 17, 1945, in Blytheville, Arkansas to Glenn William McKnight and Vivian Decker McKnight. He grew up in Hamilton, OH with his wife of 47 years, Judy McKnight. Survivors include his children, Dr. Christopher McKnight and COL(R) Caroline McKnight Smith (Jonathan); brother Mr. Kim McKnight (Karen); brothers-in-law Mr. Michael Kihm (Susan), Mr. Tom Kihm (Jacquie), and Mr. Dave Kihm; sister-in-law Mrs. Karen Melko (John); step grandson Mr. Liam Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith "Judy" McKnight; his parents; and his sister, Mrs. Lynn Johnson. Bill graduated from Xavier High School, Xavier University and was a manager at several car dealerships over his career. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the IN Army National Guard. He enjoyed flower gardening, maintaining a beautiful yard, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. He also was an avid bridge player and belonged to the Monday and Wednesday Sycamore Club bridge clubs. Bill was well known for his sarcastic humor, always being up for a good laugh, and mild manner. Bill was loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday, April 14th, 2025 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Additional visitation at St. Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton, OH 45013 Tuesday April 15, 2025 from 8:45am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am. Entombment to follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery Mausoleum in Hamilton, Ohio. Donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org or American Lung Association www.lung.org. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



