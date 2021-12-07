McKNIGHT, Donna Jean



51, of Dayton, OH, passed away on December 4, 2021. She is survived by husband Norman (Mike) McKnight of 28 years and her sons Mason and Kaleb McKnight, her parents Donald and Pamela Jernigan and Mary McKnight, her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 1pm, Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville, TN. with a visitation from 11am to 1pm. Visitation will also be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH.



