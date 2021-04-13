X

McKINNEY, Margie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McKINNEY, Margie Good

Margie Good McKinney, died Thursday, April 8th, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born in 1940 and graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1958. Margie demonstrated her

artistic flair in her home, garden and painting. She was

impassioned about her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the Outer Banks of NC. Margie adored her husband, Bruce and relished their 36 years together. They shared a love of watching movies, holiday decorating, hosting friends and family and relaxing in their home which was their sanctuary. Margie is survived by her husband Bruce, brother Denny Good and his wife Brenda, children Terri Bernard and her husband Greg, and Scott Bernard, his wife Sheila and their daughter Peyton. At Margie's request, no services will be held. In

memory of Margie and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Edmarc Children's Hospice, 516 London Street,

Portsmouth, Virginia 23704, and electronically to edmarc.org. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.