McKENZIE, Almous



"Paul"



93, of Springfield, passed away on October 13, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1928, in Volga, KY, the son of Samuel and Edna (Lemaster) McKenzie. He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Survivors include his four children, Margie McKenzie-Sheerin, Lisa Lindeman, Rickie (Cheryl) McKenzie and Cathy (Marty) Johnson; three grandchildren, Brett (Amanda) Lindeman, Margeaux Johnson and Martin Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Autumn Jacqueline Lindeman and Bram James Franklin Lindeman and several



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline in 2012 and three brothers. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, October 18 at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

