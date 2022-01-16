MCKENZIE, Alice I.



Age 97, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022, at her residence. Born on November 13, 1924, to the late Kathryn (Huffman) and Vernon Eleyet in Lima, Ohio. Alice was the Owner and Operator of McKenzie Realty for 20 years. She was also a long-time member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was her family. She is



survived by: son, Larry McKenzie; daughters, Gayl (Gene) Laughman, Janis Downs; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Jessica (Eleyet)



Jensen; niece, Carol (Jensen) Sefcheck, along with numerous other relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her



memory. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Eleyet; grandson, Tony Laughman; and her children's father, Doug McKenzie. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio 45322). Pastor Will Leasure will officiate a private family graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Online



condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com