McKENNEY, Michael A.



Age 30, of Hamilton was found deceased on December 7, 2022. He was born on August 28, 1991, in Oxford, OH, the son of Jeff McKenney and Yalonda (nee Phillips) Middleton. Michael is survived by his mother Yalonda (Marvin) Middleton; father Jeff (Cherie) McKenney; three siblings Jesse Gregory, Austin (Joseph Johnson) McKenney, and Callie McKenney; grandparents Thomas (Tina) Phillips, Patricia McKenney, and Lisa Cordier; one niece Briella Dennis; eight aunts and uncles Tina (Gary) Hoffman, Brandon Phillips, Rachel Brooks, Shaylee Phillips, Jay Paulley, Tammy Owens, Della Young, and Craig McKenney. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Michael was preceded in death by two uncles Tommy Phillips and Timmy McKenney. WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

