McKEE, Todd A.



Age 66 of West Alexandria, passed away at his home on November 2, 2021, after a year long battle with cancer. A lifelong residence of Preble County and West Alexandria, he was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 8, 1954, to Donald L. and Margie R. (Uhl) McKee. Todd graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 1973 and attended "The Ohio State



University" in the Agriculture Program and was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity plus an avid fan of the Ohio State football and basketball program. During his summers from college, Todd was a herdsman for Westward Ho Cattle Co. and showed cattle in all the surrounding county fairs and state fairs. Todd married his wife of 43 years, Sharon L. (Siney) McKee on November 11th, 1978, at Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria. Todd is a former member of Salem Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married and is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Eaton. Todd was



preceded in death by his mother Margie R. McKee and sister-in-law Joyce R. (Ricker) McKee. In addition to his wife, Todd is survived by his two children, daughter Jandee M. (Lance) Mowell and son Ross A. McKee (friend Emily Moore) all of West Alexandria and grandchildren Jayce E. Mowell, Blake T. Mowell and Cody R. McKee. Also survived by his father



Donald L. McKee and three brothers James I. McKee of New Paris, Thomas A. McKee (Lenna) of Eaton and Bradly L. McKee (Becky) of Brookville and brother-in-law K. Michael Siney



(Heidi) of West Alexandria as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In his career, Todd worked in



construction and heating and Air but retired from the Henny Penny Corp. in Eaton, Ohio, after 26 years of employment and returned to what he loved to do, working on the farm, raising cattle and custom baling hay. He also loved watching the grandchildren play in all their sports leagues. Donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Dr., Eaton, OH 45320 or EverHeart (Hospice), 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. The family will receive friends on



Monday, November 8 from 11AM to 1PM at PREBLE MEMORY



GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. www.RLCFC.com.

