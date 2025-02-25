McKee, Betty Jane



McKee, Betty Jane (Zimmerman), 97, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 14, 1927 the daughter of Charles and Doris (Wilson) Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McKee, Sr., along with her parents and siblings, Max, John, Charles Zimmerman, Delee "Dee" Ferger and Peggy Hidy. She graduated high school in Redkey, Indiana and nursing school from Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. She was employed as a registered nurse at Mercy Mental Health and Community Hospital. She was a charter member of Northridge United Methodist Church and Northridge Lioness Club. She later continued worshipping The Lord at Christ Chapel Church of God under Pastor Robert Newton until she was no longer able to attend. Betty was short in stature, but could move mountains with her faith. She is survived by four sons, Jack McKee, Sr. (Karen), Bob W. McKee, Jr., Richard L. McKee (Carla) Mckee and Donald E. McKee; grandchildren, Jack McKee, Jr. (Heather), Brooke Harris (Ryan), Robert McKee, III, Molly McKee, Michael McKee (Colleen), Matthew McKee, Megan Lukey (Ben), Lacie McKee and Kylie Shafer as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Betty lived a remarkable life and was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved her family, along with her church family. She devoted her life to Christ and has surely earned her place at the feet of God. She will be terribly missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff at Aventura (Oakwood) and especially the Affinity Hospice staff for all the kindness and compassionate care they gave. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Heil officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



