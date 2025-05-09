McIntosh, Virginia



Virginia L. McIntosh, age 86, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday May 7, 2025, at Sycamorespring of Miamisburg. She was born in Campton, Kentucky on May 30, 1938, daughter of Nannie Mae (Rose) and Fred Kilburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack McIntosh in 2015; and 2 sisters, Geraldine Lynch and Vivian June Gabbard. Virginia is survived by her children, Doug (Miranda) McIntosh, Debbie (Jerry) St. Jacques, and Darin (Mollie) McIntosh; 5 grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny) McIntosh, Bradley (Jessica) McIntosh, Jordan & Trevor (Ashlee) St. Jacques, and Jackson McIntosh; 3 great-grandsons, Max, Maverick and Conor McIntosh; her sister, Mary Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1 - 2 p.m., Monday 12, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com