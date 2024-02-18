McIntosh, Grace

McIntosh (Fields), Grace



Grace (Fields) McIntosh, age 85, of Arcanum went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at her daughter's residence in Springfield. She was born October 31, 1938, in Clay County, Kentucky, to the late Virgil & Naomi (Murray) Fields. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Dayton and the Auxiliary of the Dayton Northwest Camp of Gideon's International where she had been President, Vice President, Chaplain and Secretary. She was a longtime volunteer for Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm's R.E.A.D.S. program. She was a graduate of Sinclair Community College. She was employed at P/H Electronics, Cargill, and ResCare.



In addition to her parents, Grace was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hershel McIntosh in 2010; son-in-law, Jerry Fitzpatrick; brother, William Henry (Bill) Fields; sisters, Ocie Fields, Kathleen Fields, Audrey Farmer and Sara Osborne; great grandson, Jeremy Kreitzer; and grandson-in-law, Corey Munchel.



She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Wanda Fitzpatrick of Springfield and Linda & Doug Daniels of Springfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Napier of Vandalia; and many relatives and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Hospice of Dayton Ohio's Community Mercy Branch for their exceptional care and compassion.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Kelvin Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church 3424 Old Salem Road, Dayton, OH 45415 or Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice 1830 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, OH 45503 or online at https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/ (please designate contribution to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice). Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the McIntosh family.



