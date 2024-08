McIntosh, David



David McIntosh, age 59, died August 3, 2024, at his residence. David was a native of Dayton, Ohio. He was son of Martin and Margaret Smith McIntosh. He is survived by his daughter Becky (Eric) Mapel, his son Ryan McIntosh, 4 grandchildren and a great grand-daughter.



Funeral service is noon Thursday, Aug. 7th at Community Jesus Church.



Burial in the Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio.



