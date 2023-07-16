McHugh, McHugh

McHugh (Dickey), McHugh E.



Laura E. (Dickey) McHugh, age 59 of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 22, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio to Tim Dickey and Barbara Smales. In addition to her parents, Laura's legacy will be carried on by her loving husband of 33 years, Jeff; their three daughters, Allison (Michael) West, Caroline (Anthony) Bukowski, Rebecca (Ben) Reeb; six grandchildren, William, Tessa, Jenna, Jack, Janie, Charlie, and one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Kelly (Mark) Cohea, and nieces, Rachel and Annie; as well as other family and friends too numerous to mention. Greeting Laura at the gates of Heaven will be her step-father, Charles "Chuck" Smales; and her beloved grandmother, Lillian Dickey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Morningstar Baptist Church (208 Nutt Road, Dayton, OH 45458). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Laura's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com