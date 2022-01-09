McHENRY, Garl D.



97, of New Carlisle passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in SpringMeade Health Center. He was born September 26, 1924, in, Huntington County, IN, the son of the late Harley and Elsie McHenry. Garl was a devoted member of Beavercreek Christian Church for 35 years. He was veteran serving during WWII in the Army Air Corp. He loved being outdoors especially at the lake fishing. Garl considered himself born as an engineer and retired as an electronic engineer from TRW Globe. He truly loved working with his hands and helped build many homes all over the area and in Indiana. He is survived by his son Neil (Bonnie) McHenry; daughter Kathy (Greg) Froehle; granddaughters Abby (Stan) Boyce, Emily (Brian) Mowery and



Melanie (Steve) Castillo; great-grandchildren Gabriel,



Nathaniel, Katy, David, Luke and Anna; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years



Millicent Ruth McHenry, sister Marcille Lois Funk. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been



entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



