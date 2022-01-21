McGuire, Lucille

MCGUIRE (Moore),



Lucille



Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born in Lockland, Ohio, on August 18, 1924, to Christine and Conrad Moore. Lucille



attended Hamilton schools and graduated from Old Roosevelt Junior High School in 1942. She worked at Las Stik Mfg. for 16 years during war years. Lucille married George McGuire in 1950 at Glendale Presbyterian Church. They spent 37 years



together until his death in 1987. She was a member of Calvary Church and taught Sunday school classes with children for many years. She loved working in her home, painting pictures, taking care of her flower beds and was a member of Senior Citizens where she enjoyed time with her friends in crafts and dancing. Lucille leaves behind her two brothers, Arthur (Janet) Moore of Moraine and Perry (Faye) Moore of Lebanon; many nieces and nephews that she loved. Her cousins, Carol Couto and Gene Griffith, friends and good neighbors, as well as her little cat, Joe, whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband George McGuire, parents Christine and Conrad Moore and sisters Ruth Covalcine and Alma Viox, her sisters-in-law, Barbara Moore and Evelyn McGuire; friend,



Edward Prescott and uncle, Clarence Griffith. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Dignity Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Larry Uczen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com.

