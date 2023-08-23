McGraw, Katherine I.



Katherine I. McGraw, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Charlotte, NC. She was born January 23, 1924 in Eaton, OH to the late Stanley and Mattie Turman. She met Glenn McGraw at the Preble County Fair shortly after WWII and were married on July 28, 1947. Glenn passed away in 2018 after 71 years of marriage to Katherine. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Rosemary McGraw of Matthews, NC; granddaughters Kelsey Faber (Brad) of Matthews, NC and Hailey Sutton (John) of Matthews; and great-grandchildren Bennett, Greta and Charlotte Faber and Graham and Sloane Sutton. She is also survived by nieces Connie Rosenbloom (Lew) of Maineville, Kay Sauer (Tom) of Hamilton and Suzanne Fliehman (Alvin) of Eaton; nephew Jay Toney; great-nephews Jimmy Lockard and Mike Burton; and great-niece Angela D'Orazio. A graveside service will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery (new section) in Eaton at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Arrangements are by Gard Funeral Home of Eaton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Preble County Historical Society. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com