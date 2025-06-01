McGrath, Leo E.



McGrath, Leo Earl, age 95 of Huber Heights, passed away March 21, 2025 surrounded by family. Leo was born August 23, 1929 to Mike and Beulah McGrath in Flint, Michigan. Raised on a farm and graduated in 1947 from Grand Blanc High School where he was active in 4H, FFA, numerous school clubs, sports and activities. He met his wife Mary Jane (Lobo) while serving in the Air Force, in San Antonio, Texas. He became a Spartan for life while earning an Electrical Engineering degree at Michigan State University.



After graduation, Leo worked at National Cash Register in Dayton, Ohio. Raising 3 children in Huber Heights, was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, volunteered in little league baseball, and enjoyed racquet and hand ball, camping, backpacking, spelunking, travel and the Reds. Leo has a couple patents, was involved in the development of bar code technology and banking systems during his 32 years with NCR. Transferring from design to sales he was part of NCR's North Africa Mideast Sales Group, selling branch banking systems in Egypt, Turkey and Greece. Moving to Johannesburg, South Africa he sold branch banking systems across southern Africa. After travels around the world, Leo and Mary Jane returned to Huber Heights where his retirement brought decades of enjoyment traveling across America in an RV.



Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary Jane; daughters Debbie (Thomas) Adams, Mary Ann Fischer, son Patrick (Sharon) McGrath, sister-in-law Dianne McGrath, grandchildren Kristin (Shaun) Wallen, Tyler (Lila) Fischer, Shannon Fischer, Tori Adams, great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. Leo is preceded in death by his brother Mike McGrath and son-in-law Bob Fischer.



Memorial Service 12:30 PM Friday, June 6, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment following at Dayton National Cemetery.



