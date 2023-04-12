McGonigle, Reba

McGonigle (McGuigan), Reba F



Reba F. (McGuigan) McGonigle, 77, of Middletown, Ohio died on April 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Reba was born in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Hamilton High School, then went on to become a Registered Nurse. She provided nursing care to many people at Middletown Hospital and the Middletown Area Senior Citizens Center. Reba married Tim McGonigle in 1971, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2021. When she was young, Reba enjoyed traveling and wished to become a nurse on a cruise ship (but you had to be 21!). Once settled in Middletown, she enjoyed gardening, creative pursuits, taking care of animals, and planning events with her sorority friends. She rescued many cats, dogs, birds and other critters over the years as part of Angel Animal Rescue and other rescue groups. Reba is survived by her husband; Tim, her daughter; Hope (Megan), two grandchildren; Quinn and Jude, sisters-in-law; Sandy Dennis and Cathy Phillips, and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is her mother; Gertrude McGuigan, step father; Harold Paugh, and sister; Luana Rhodes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ohio Wildlife Center or a local animal rescue organization of your choice. There will be visiting hours on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A short service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the McGonigle family.



