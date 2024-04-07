McGlone, Shirley

McGlone (Slone), Shirley



Shirley McGlone, 88 of Middletown, OH, passed away on April 5th, 2024 in her home. She was born July 23, 1935 in Haymond, KY, the daughter of Dorsa and Opal Slone. She loved spending quality time with her family, playing bingo, cooking, watching football and Blake Shelton.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George McGlone and 6 siblings.



Shirley is survived by her daughters Patricia McGlone (Cheyenne Huskey, Brianna McGlone), Brenda Palmer; sons Ronnie (Tonya) McGlone, Gregory McGlone; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 10:00am on the 9th day of April 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Miltonville Cemetery in Trenton, OH 45067.



