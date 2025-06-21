McGinnis, Patrick Lee



Patrick Lee McGinnis, 72, passed away on June 13, 2025, in Charlotte, NC. Born on November 24, 1952, Pat was a proud alumnus of Newark High School, class of 1970, and later showcased his athletic prowess as a collegiate swimmer at Kent State University.



On August 18, 1973, Pat married Valerie Truman McGinnis in Dayton, OH, and they enjoyed 51 years creating a life together.



After a fulfilling career as an optician in Dayton, OH, Pat found joy in his retirement years boating and spending quality time on the water. He cherished the moments watching his grandchildren engage in their various activities, always offering his unwavering support.



Pat leaves behind his loving wife, Valerie, and their daughters, Molly McGinnis (Chris Brun) of Oakwood, OH; Meridith (Scott) Gerlach of Charlotte, NC. He was a proud grandfather to Colin and Sophie Gerlach, and Truman and Tenley Brun. He is also survived by his nephew Patrick McGinnis and niece Erin Romero. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jay McGinnis, Elsie and Bill McNair and his brother Timothy.



Pat will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his passion for the water, and his quirky sense of humor. He simply, never met a stranger. His legacy will live on through the lives of his beloved family and all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pat's memory to Hospice of North Carolina at 75 Medical Park Lane, Suite C, Murphy, NC 28906 or made online at https://www.hospiceofnorthcarolina.org/make_a_donation.php



