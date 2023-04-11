McGill, Sharron Elizabeth
Sharron Elizabeth McGill, age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. Funeral service 12:30 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 -12:30. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral