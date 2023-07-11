BreakingNews
McCoy: I was wrong about the Reds. Dead wrong.
X

McGhee, Tyrone

Obituaries
12 hours ago

McGhee, Tyrone Kevin

Tyrone Kevin McGhee, age 26, of Dayton, Ohio, was born on August 22, 1996. Tyrone passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Tyrone leaves to cherish his memory 3 children, Mi'Amour, Kahlani, and Kylen McGhee; devoted parents, Keith and Ethel McGhee; loving brother, LaQuantay (Ta' Bria) McGhee; loving sisters, Kuniesha, Sharee' and Breona McGhee; his Papa, Rudolph Weeks; host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews. Homegoing celebration 1:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11:00 am- 1:00 pm. Family will receive friends 12:00 pm- 1:00 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Reemelin, Trudy
2
Pultz, Dorothy
3
Cole, Richard
4
Stringer, Clara
5
Frayne, Anne
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top