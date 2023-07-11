McGhee, Tyrone Kevin



Tyrone Kevin McGhee, age 26, of Dayton, Ohio, was born on August 22, 1996. Tyrone passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Tyrone leaves to cherish his memory 3 children, Mi'Amour, Kahlani, and Kylen McGhee; devoted parents, Keith and Ethel McGhee; loving brother, LaQuantay (Ta' Bria) McGhee; loving sisters, Kuniesha, Sharee' and Breona McGhee; his Papa, Rudolph Weeks; host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews. Homegoing celebration 1:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11:00 am- 1:00 pm. Family will receive friends 12:00 pm- 1:00 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral