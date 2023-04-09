McGee, James John



Age 80, he passed away March 25th. Jim was bornn October 29th, 1942 in Utica, New York. He attended St. Francis Schoo. He was drafted into the army. Jim served in Germany and earned an ES5 rank. He was a proud vet.



He worked for 84 Lumber. He came to Dayton and 1974 with his family, wife Marie, children Jennifer (deceased) and Michael. He opened up the 84 Lumber on Poe Road.



He retired from 84 Lumber and went to work for Angler Construction. Then he started to work for A.E. Fickert where he found his work family.



Jim enjoyed sporting events, gardening, and traveling. He coached Little League Baseball and CYO Basketball. He was a USSF soccer referee, and refereed over 1,000 games.



He leaves behind his extended family Craig Fultz and granddaughter Grace. Tom and Bev Siceloff of Florida, his breakfast buddy Ron, Frank Buono of New York, and many neighbors and wonderful friends, that he enjoyed for many years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM April 13th at St. Christopher's Church, 435 East National Road, Vandailia, Ohio. Visitation is at 10:00 at the church. Donations can be made to St. Christopher's. Glickler Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

