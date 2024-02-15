McGarry, Michael Francis Jr.



Age 61 of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Michael, known by many as "Syd", cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and his dogs. While often a quiet and reserved man, he was well known for his love of loud music - which could often be heard even before you entered his home. His love of sports -particularly Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes- was also apparent, as he would watch game reruns long after the season was over. A devout man, Michael faced his cancer diagnosis with no shortage of bravery. That bravery will continue to inspire all those close to him, and he will be deeply missed. Michael was preceded in death by his father Michael McGarry Sr. and brother Theodore McGarry. He is survived by his mother Patricia McGarry; children Jacob (Brittany) Neal, David (Jennifer) Neal, Daniel (Amie) Neal, Jennifer (Dustin) Pettit, and Meghan McGarry; his numerous grandchildren; siblings Timothy McGarry, Diane (Keith) Shannon, Jacquelyn (Carl) Madison, Christopher "Rudy" McGarry, Melissa (Daniel) McClure, and Andrew (Yavonne) McGarry; sister-in-law Brenda McGarry, and his dogs Rhonda and Petey. A Prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. with A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Helen Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 11 AM. Fr. Satish Joseph celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 PM  8 PM on Monday, February 19. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



