McFADDEN, Bernice S.



McFADDEN, Bernice S., age 98, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Quaker Heights Care Community in Waynesville. Bernice graduated from Springboro High School, class of '43. While in school, she enjoyed playing the xylophone and marimba. She was very business-oriented, was passionate about writing letters, and had excellent handwriting. She retired as the executive secretary at Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville after more than 20 years of service. In addition, she worked for Miami Township zoning and was part of the Signal Corp. during WWII at Wright Field (now known as Wright Patt Air Force Base). She donated many things to the Warren County Historical Society. She was a member of the Centerville Washington Township Historical Society for several years. She was part of the greatest generation. Bernice enjoyed reading, primarily historical and political genres. She had a vast collection of books about the Presidents. She relished getting a variety of magazine subscriptions and being able to shop out of them. She adored her children and grandchildren. She would always make going out to dinner a big production and would dress up. Two of her favorite places to go with her family were China Cottage and Chop House, both in Centerville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 1982; her daughter, Marcia McFadden; and parents, Dearth and Rea Sheehan. She is survived by her two sons, Philip McFadden and Jeffrey McFadden; five grandchildren, Shawn (Jessica) McFadden, Michelle (Santos) Perales, Amy McFadden, Christopher McFadden, and Greg (Shaelee) McFadden; five great-grandchildren, Mahlina, Paige, Sandor, Paisley, and Dylan; and one sister, Jeanette Kruer. A graveside service will be held in late March. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



