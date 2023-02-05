McEVOY, James M.



James M. McEvoy, age 78, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born January 21, 1945, in Middletown, OH, to the late Leo and Ursel McEvoy. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.



He retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and friends. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Centerville Evening Optimists.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick McEvoy.



Jim is survived by his wife Barbara of 54 years; his daughter, Laura (Brady) Hatton; grandchildren, Margot and Leo Hatton; two brothers, Ralph McEvoy and Robert McEvoy; sister-in-law Lois Watts; and many other extended family members and friends.



The family would like to thank Dr. Calvo and his staff at Kettering Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Kristi Smith. His final resting place will be David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center or Christ United Methodist Church in Jim's memory.

