McElfresh, Sandra Sue



age 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on January 23, 1925, Memorial Service will be held during worship on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church at 2841 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com