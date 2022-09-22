springfield-news-sun logo
McELFRESH, Lois

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McELFRESH, Lois L.

Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Jerry McElfresh, and two children: Cristy and husband David Rittenhouse and Scotty and wife Molly McElfresh. Three grandchildren also survive her: Carly Rittenhouse-Taylor (Zach), Jenna Rittenhouse, and Emily McElfresh as does a sister Joy (Jim) Kuhn. Lois was a loving and generous wife, mother, sister and friend. Interment service will be held privately at her request, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 4 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3425 Heritage Trace Dr. West, Bellbrook, OH 45305. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

