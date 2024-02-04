MCDULIN, Christina Helene Moore



Age 70, of Hamilton, passed away on January 27th, 2024 at 1:27 pm after battling (breast) cancer. Chris was born on October 28th, 1953 to Arthur and Barbara (Stinger) Moore in Hamilton, Ohio. She graduated from Hamilton Taft, Class of 1972. She then continued her education, graduating from Miami University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Class of 1976. Chris married the love of her life, Mike McDulin, at St. Peter in Chains Church in Hamilton, OH on June 27th, 1980. Mike and Chris are considered to be a Miami Merger as they both went to Miami University. Chris got her first job in Camden where she taught and coached basketball for a few years and then had two children Michael Jacob McDulin & William Bruce McDulin. She helped raise her children as a stay-at-home mom and eventually worked in many different jobs but most importantly as a substitute teacher for ~21 years. Chris's greatest joys came from her family, friends, and church. She loved spending time with her husband when they would travel to Amish Country. She loved her kids and grandkids, speaking of their accomplishments often. She loved making cakes and sending cards to family and friends. Chris is survived by her husband, George Michael, and children Michael (Emily) and Bill. Her grandchildren, Jacob and Sophie. Her Sister, Melissa (Bruce) Baker. Her Nieces, Julie Garrett and Jennifer (Anthony) Stevens. Brother-in-law Don (Vivian) McDulin. Nephew, Donny McDulin. Her father Art (Janet) Moore, mother-in-law Verna McDulin. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Adeline (Stinger) Moore, brother-in-law Darrell Garrett and father-in-law George Francis McDulin. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Weigel Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 10:30 am with Pastor John Goss officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park in Hamilton, OH. We would like to thank the staff at Bradford especially Michelle along with Dr. Lang at OHC and the staff at Hospice of Cincinnati, especially Angela and Tammy for taking such wonderful care of Chris. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



