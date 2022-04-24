springfield-news-sun logo
McDONOUGH, Stephen

McDONOUGH,

Stephen Edward

70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at

Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by parents Patrick and Janice; brothers Mike, Tom and Kevin; sisters Patty and Robyn.

Survived by brother Dick (Jude) McDonough; sisters Marilyn McDonough, Kathy Kirkland (Mansfield); nieces, nephews, cousins and several close friends. Steve served as a Sgt. in the USAF in the Vietnam War. He

retired after several years from The Watering Hole. He was a fan of The Reds, Bengals and U.D. Flyers. Graveside service with Military Honors at Dayton National Cemetery, on April 28, 2022, at 12:30pm, with Pastor Kirk Kirkland officiating. Services provided by Glickler Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

