McDonald, Oscar



Oscar McDonald, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. Preceded in death by his son, Terry V. McDonald. Oscar leaves to cherish his memory wife, Vivian McDonald; son, Derric D. McDonald; daughters, Brenda Ford, La-Chel Helton, Stephanie Simmons, La-Tonya Renee Simmons. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral