McDonagh, James F.



McDONAGH, James Francis, age 84, of Huber Heights, known affectionately as Jim, Jimmy, Mac, Dad, or Grandpa, was a man of many joys: crossword puzzles and sudoku, all kinds of sports, history, documentaries and cartoons, fruit slice jelly candies, and lemon meringue pie. He was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith and his lifelong commitment to the Church. But above all, he treasured his beloved wife, Janet, and the family they built together-who were the true heart of his life.



Jim served his country with honor as a 30-year career member of the United States Air Force. His years of military service reflected the same quiet strength, steadiness, and commitment he brought to every aspect of his life-from his faith to his family.



He is lovingly remembered by his seven children, Ann Craft (Ron), Cathie McDonagh (John Lippert), Beth Bailey (Mike), John McDonagh (Kelli), Frances McDonagh, Sarah Tavenner (Joe), Chris McDonagh; proud grandfather to, Taylor Craft (Emilee), Shelbi Craft, Sophia Bailey, Quinn & Tessa Lippert, John & Emerson McDonagh, Teddy & Eleanor Tavenner; great-granddaughter, Adalina Craft; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many other relatives & friends, whose lives he touched with his kindness and quiet presence.



Jim was welcomed into eternal rest by his beloved grandson, Carson Michael Bailey; his parents, Thomas and Mary McDonagh; and his brothers, Michael and Kevin McDonagh.



His legacy lives on in each of his loved ones-in their memories, their laughter, and the countless ways he shaped their lives with his quiet strength, steady devotion, occasional dry wit, and unwavering love.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, July 7, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Carson Bailey Scholarship Fund at CBTF.org or 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 in James's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com