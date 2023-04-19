McDaniel, Wayne R.



Wayne R. McDaniel, 74, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2023, in Good Shepherd Village. He was born September 2, 1949, in Springfield, the son of Cletus and Pauline (Bowshier) McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from Navistar. Survivors include his loving companion of 10 years; Rose Beatty. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

