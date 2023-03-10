McCurdy, Joyce E.



Joyce Elaine Allen-McCurdy, Age 81 of Springfield, OH passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was born the daughter of Lester & Hazel (Schneider) Allen on November 7, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Patrick W. McCurdy. She is survived by her beloved children Patrick and Rachel McCurdy, Aaron McCurdy, Elizabeth McCurdy, and Jacob McCurdy and her grandchildren; Hazel, Justin, Audrey, Andrew, Shawn, Reece, & Emily. Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher and friend.



After graduating high school in 1959, She went to Wittenberg and received her Bachelor's in English and History. Joyce received her Masters from Ohio State University in 1964. She attended Ohio State Law school. She was an avid reader of books and is a published author in Ripples magazine. She worked in Springfield Schools from 1961-1964. She taught for 47 years in the history department of the Yellow Springs Schools. Her trailblazing style of teaching and student centered approach was admirable as she positively impacted hundreds of students. She initially began teaching in the late 60's in Yellow Springs at John Bryan Junior High School and in 1970 transitioned to Yellow Springs High School.



Her role as a social studies and history teacher went beyond the classroom where she taught American History, English, U.S. Government, and a host of other classes. She served in a variety of co-curricular positions that included being the longtime Senior Class Advisor where she organized the Senior Trip that included destinations such as Chicago, New York City and Toronto, Canada. She also served as the Yearbook Advisor, organizer of the Prom, Senior Class Musical, Mock Trial Advisor and Quick Recall Advisor. She was an avid supporter of all students as evidenced by her being a regular attendee along with her husband Pat at athletic events, school plays, concerts and other school functions. She also was a fixture at class reunions. As a teacher she was remembered for sharing her life experiences, particularly her hitchhiking excursions to California. Her field trips to area jails, intense classroom discussions along with her penchant for bringing in guest speakers were memorable. Writing classroom notes on the chalkboard that often stayed there for weeks at a time, paperback books, ditto sheets, misplacing assignments, losing her keys, running late to class, challenging the administration, telling stories about growing up in Springfield and being a champion for the underdog typified Joyce. Most importantly and above everything else, she was one of the most beloved and caring teacher that ever existed. She loved teaching and she loved her students. She will be missed by all of those who love her.



Friends & family may call on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 12PM -1PM at the RICHARDS RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 1:00PM with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 to 3 PM in the Vernay Ecological Center at Glen Helen in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



