McCune (Shafer), Darlene D.



Darlene D. McCune, age 85, of Beavercreek, OH passed away Monday, July 21, 2025, in the presence of her family. She was born in Dayton, OH on July 3, 1940, to the late Richard and Opal Shafer. In 1960, she married her loving husband of 65 years, Terry "Butch" McCune. Darlene is survived by her husband, Terry; children Stephanie Day and Scott McCune; daughter in law, Jennifer McCune (Ellis) and grandson Zack McCune. A memorial visitation will be held for Darlene on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm.



