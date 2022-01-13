Hamburger icon
McCRAY, Gregory Scott

60, of Middletown, passed away on January 4, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1961, the son of Ralph and Betty (Hamlin) McCray. Greg loved cars. He was a mechanic and owned his own shop on Oxford State Road in Middletown. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna McCray; and a brother, John (Linda) McCray.

Greg is survived by his brothers, Richard (Linda) McCray, Pat McCray; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

