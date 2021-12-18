Hamburger icon
McCRACKEN, Walter

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Dear brother of Patty McCracken and Richard McCracken. Also survived by his niece Tonya, great-niece Megan, and great-great-nieces Zoey and Charlotte along with many other

nieces, nephews and friends. Walter was loved by many

especially his friends on Sycamore St. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lois McCracken, his brother Cecil Kelly, and his nephew Brian Kelly. Passed away December 13, 2021, age 69. Graveside service will be held on

Monday at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg at 11 am. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.

