McCRACKEN, Karol Ann



Karol Ann McCracken, age 82 of Seven Mile, passed away at Doverwood Village Health Care on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on December 11, 1938, the daughter of Charles Michael Sr. and Lily Mae (Hoskins) Urban. Karol was employed at the Butler County Court House following high school and then as the



office manager for Clayton Rogers Plumbing and Rick Cornele Plumbing for many years.



Karol is survived by her son, David (Wendy) McCracken; two siblings, Charles "Mick" Urban Jr. and Joey (Rich) Piombino; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Jack Young officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road,



Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences can be made at



