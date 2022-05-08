McCOY, Pamela J.



Age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away on May 4, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1950, to the late Paul and Maxine Emrick. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and grand-pups, Buttercup and Ellie. She enjoyed being the party planner and heading the social committee at Grange Mutual, where she worked before retiring. She never met a stranger and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth McCoy; and her brother, Bill Emrick. Her memory will be cherished by her



children: Cory (Brooke) Smith and Missy (David) Adkins; grandchildren: Kyla and Lauryn Adkins, and Tanner and



"Little" Kyla Furrow; her sisters-in-law: Karen and Marilyn



McCoy; her best friend of 55 years, Bobby (Phil) Berry; and her good friend, Ralph. A visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:30am on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30am. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory can be made to Hospice of Miami County or the Humane Society Greater Dayton. To share a memory of Pam or to leave a



special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com