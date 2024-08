McCormick, David Stier



On Friday, July 26, 2024, David Stier McCormick passed away at the age of eighty. He attended the University of Dayton and worked as a manager at Ace Hardware. He is survived by his sons Jon and Rob, and his sister Diane. Memorial website https://lusainohio.com/obituaries/david-mccormick-2024



