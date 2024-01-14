McConnell (Mae), Dorotha



McConnell, Dorotha M. (Fetzer) age 96 passed away on Tuesday January 9, 2024 peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Ruth Fetzer, husband Jack McConnell, one brother Robert and one sister Margaret Ellen. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Mark and Judy McConnell, 2 grandsons Michael (Cara) McConnell and Mathew McConnell and 6 great grandchildren Braden, Kaylie, Jaelyn McConnell, Kevyn McClara, Kat Magee, Konnor McConnell and a sister-in-law Anita Fetzer Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Friday January 19, 2024 at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial in Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery in Miamisburg. Friends may call from 10:30 until mass at 11:30 am at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



