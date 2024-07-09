McConnaha, Marion Frances



Marion Frances McConnaha, 96, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 10, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Virgil and Clara (Brown) Foulke Sr. Mrs. McConnaha was a member of the Moose and she enjoyed sitting on her porch and visiting with folks passing by. Survivors include four children; Pearl Boswell, Philip (Anna) McConnaha, Virgil Darlene) McConnaha and Peggy Rothgeb, sixteen grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren, one sister; Barbara Morris and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son; Raymond Foulke, siblings; Tootie Nichols, Louie, Ada Foulke and Virgil Foulke Jr. and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



